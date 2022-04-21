ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Stephen Colbert Tests Positive for COVID-19, Upcoming ‘Late Show’ Episode Canceled

By Lexy Perez
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Stephen Colbert announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically, I’m feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted,” he wrote on Twitter Thursday. “Thank you for the well wishes.”

Colbert also quipped about Ozark star Jason Bateman, who was expected to appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert : “This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman.”

In the meantime, previously broadcasted episodes of the CBS late-night show will air through next week. “Stephen Colbert has tested positive for Covid-19. Tonight’s show is cancelled. As previously planned, the show will be airing repeats tomorrow through next week. We will return with new episodes on May 2nd,” the show tweeted.

Colbert marks the latest late-night host to reveal that he tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier this year, fellow late-night hosts with breakthrough diagnoses including Late Night host Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and James Corden.

This story was originally published by The Hollywood Reporter .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Jason Bateman
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
James Corden
extratv

Snoop Dogg Reacts to That Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Snoop Dogg after Week 2 of “American Song Contest,” where he gave his two cents on that Oscars smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock. On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Cbs
Hello Magazine

CBS's Gayle King overcome with emotion following long-awaited moment

CBS star Gayle King has shared a sweet video of the emotional moment she "finally" met her co-anchor Nathaniel Burleson's wife. The pair met at a lunch gala and shared a fun video of each other, with Nate's wife Atoya exclaiming: "Look who I found!" "I am finally finally meeting...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Kanye—He Must Be So Mad She’s Saying This On TV!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had a rocky split thus far, and with Kardashian now dating comedian Pete Davidson things have only gotten worse. Now, the 41-year-old reality star is speaking out about the chaos of the divorce and the drama of her new relationship in a trailer for her upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, and Kardashian is not holding back.
RELATIONSHIPS
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Why 'RHONJ' Fans Are Coming for Teresa Giudice Right Now

Teresa Giudice may be the queen bee of The Real Housewives of New Jersey but some viewers are getting fed up with the firecracker attitude that made viewers initially fall in love with her. Giudice is the longest-standing castmember of the franchise and the only one who's been there since season 1. The Bravo star has become infamous for standing on her own against her co-stars, evening gunning for her own family members who are also stars on the show. But after a recent outburst against Margaret Josephs, some are saying she took things too far.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Donald Glover is making it hard for Black women to like him

Donald Glover is different. On April 7, Interview Magazine published an interview of Glover asking himself questions, then answering them. There are a number of things that Glover touched on in the interview, such as being a good man, culture, Zendaya and more. The one thing that many people were confused about was his question to himself regarding Black women.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
751K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy