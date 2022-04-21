Stephen Colbert Tests Positive for COVID-19, Upcoming ‘Late Show’ Episode Canceled

Click here to read the full article.

Stephen Colbert announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically, I’m feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted,” he wrote on Twitter Thursday. “Thank you for the well wishes.”

Colbert also quipped about Ozark star Jason Bateman, who was expected to appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert : “This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman.”

In the meantime, previously broadcasted episodes of the CBS late-night show will air through next week. “Stephen Colbert has tested positive for Covid-19. Tonight’s show is cancelled. As previously planned, the show will be airing repeats tomorrow through next week. We will return with new episodes on May 2nd,” the show tweeted.

Colbert marks the latest late-night host to reveal that he tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier this year, fellow late-night hosts with breakthrough diagnoses including Late Night host Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon and James Corden.

This story was originally published by The Hollywood Reporter .