'Euphoria' star Hunter Schafer offers advice to Texas trans youth: 'Stand firm in what you believe in'

By Ariana Garcia
 2 days ago
Hunter Schafer attends the HBO Max FYC event for 'Euphoria' at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.  (Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

A "Euphoria" actress is offering advice to transgender youth in Texas, joining a host of celebrities speaking out against recent measures passed in the state across the country targeting LGBTQ populations.

When asked by Variety Wednesday what advice she has for transgender youths in Texas, 23-year-old actress Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules on the HBO show, answered "I think just stand firm in what you believe in." Pointing to her heart, Schafer added, "That's in here, and their bulls--t rules can't change that. That's the real s--t."

Like her character in the hit teen drama, Schafer is a transgender woman who has experienced living under such laws before. She noted that she lived in North Carolina when the state passed House Bill 2, which made it illegal for her to use the women's restroom. "It' f-----g gross," Schafer told Variety. "It's awful."

Through "Euphoria," Schafer has helped depict the complexities of living as a transgender youth, in particular during one of the show's special episodes that she co-wrote in 2020 with creator Sam Levinson. In the special, her character discusses her insecurities surrounding transitioning and puberty during a therapy session.

"We were just talking about thematic stuff or a potential Jules special episode and then I was going through some poetry and we were kind of just shooting the s--t, and he was just eventually like, 'You know, this sounds like dialogue, do you want to write this together?'," Schafer told Variety. "It just sort of flowed and happened, but I was thrilled, and it's to this day one of the most cathartic artistic experiences I've had."

While Schafer says she usually brushes off criticisms about the show's often risque subject matter, she values how the show is received by members of the LGBTQ community. "When I think about my community and particularly trans youth, their perception of it matters to me," Schafer told Variety. "So it feels good to feel seen and know that they might feel seen by what we do with Jules."

