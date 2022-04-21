ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Megan Fox's Hot Pink Hair Transformation in Trailer for New Movie With Machine Gun Kelly

By Emlyn Travis
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Fox has a rosy outlook—and locks to match!. The typically dark-haired star, 35, rocks pink tresses in the new trailer for her upcoming film, Good Mourning. The sneak peek was released on April 20. Megan's bold new look shines throughout the clip, including in one slow-motion moment...

Lilly Strong
2d ago

What have you done to your face?!🤮 I m sorry you had your Weinstein moment later in life,but Jennifers body was 13 years ago and Janet Dickerson wants her face back. Please young white " models"this is not a good look for you...buy gold instead

shane
2d ago

she used to be beautiful. now she's a beautiful mess. trashy boyfriend, abandoned her kids, and just self centered. sad

