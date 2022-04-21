ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Tom Reed goes on Town Hall Tour, bids 23rd District Farewell

By Brian Felsenthal
 2 days ago

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — After 12 years of service, New York’s 23rd District Representative Tom Reed is hanging up his hat.

Reed began his political career in 2008 when he was elected the mayor of Corning, NY. He served as mayor for two years and then set his sights on higher office. He ran for a representative seat in 2009 and won in 2010, where he has served for over a decade.

When asked about the purpose of the upcoming town hall tour, Reed was clear that this was not just a “victory lap” on his way out the door.

The bottom line is, I always want to listen to the people we represent, to represent them. That’s where you have to have the honest exchange back and forth. And that’s what these town halls are all about… we’re coming to the end of our tenure in Congress, and we just want to make sure we thank people, but at the same time, also continue to listen to them.

Some of Reed’s favorite memories in office occurred at a town hall-style event, a style that Reed says many lawmakers in Washington are shying away from.

Capriotti Properties announces downtown Elmira acquisitions, renovations

… a constituent would come and would tell us how we helped them get out of a jam, or how they were able to join their family at a holiday. I can’t tell you the number of positive stories that our team has been able to intervene and help, and those are the stories of the town halls that really touched me, and remind me why we do this job. You see the reality of the people you represent, you meet them where they’re at, you’re in their environment.

Reed believes that he is leaving office having done everything in his power to make his district, his state, and his country a better place.

We know who we are, we know what we’re fighting for. And we just want to be a voice for the people that elected us to Office. That’s hopefully what the legacy will show. I’ll leave it up to the people to be the deciders of that fate, but at the end of the day, I can honestly say, I can look in the mirror, say I did everything, I thought, the right way to do it, and I just did as best as I could.

Congressman Reed will be visiting Corning this evening at 5:30 PM, holding a town hall, rather poetically, in the building where he first formed his political aspirations.

That always amazes me just that these things happen. Fate. I’m a big believer and just I think it’s faithful, we’re ending in the place we started. And now we’re moving on to the next chapter… That’s just how life is, you go through chapters. The voters, the people of the twenty third congressional district, they’re the reason I do this job, did this job. I’m always appreciative and grateful to them. They’re the ones that actually do the work. They’re the ones that actually inspire me. It’s been a great run 12 years, the tour of duty is coming to an end and this chapter will keep moving forward.

