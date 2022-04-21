UPDATE: Theft charges against couple dismissed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Charges against a Wichita Falls couple accused of taking a wallet left in a shopping cart containing over $4,000 in cash have been dismissed.

Texoma’s Homepage recently learned of the dismissal of charges originally reported on the incident that occurred at the Walmart on Lawrence Road in January 2022.

Larry Donnell Weaver, 61, and Lagail Dorsey Weaver, 63, were originally charged with theft over $2,500 after police said Lagail Weaver found the wallet in a shopping cart.

According to the original affidavit, Wichita Falls police conducted an interview in which it was learned the couple threw the wallet away but spent more than half of the money on rent, utilities, and other expenses.

A records check on both Larry and Lagail Weaver show no past arrests for theft.

On April 4, 2022, Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie filed a request to dismiss the case. Court documents indicate “defendant has reimbursed the victim for losses” as the reason for dismissal of the case.

Wichita County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Judy Baker signed the request for the dismissal of the case on April 5, 2022 and the charges against the couple were dismissed.

