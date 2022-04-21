Education company leaders plead guilty to federal charges

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A mother and son who ran a for-profit education company have pleaded guilty to improperly obtaining millions of dollars from the Mississippi Department of Education.

Federal prosecutors say Nancy New and Zachary New submitted false documents about the schools they operated. On Wednesday, Nancy New pleaded guilty to wire fraud and Zachary New pleaded guilty to conspiracy.

They remain free on bond, with sentencing scheduled for Nov. 9. They’re among the people still facing state charges in the alleged misuse of federal money through the state Department of Human Services, in what the state auditor calls Mississippi’s largest corruption case in decades.