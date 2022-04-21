ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Moody’s Upgrades Illinois Credit Rating Again

By Newsroom
wmay.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Moody’s credit rating service has given Illinois an upgrade for the second time in less than a year… after...

www.wmay.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Bank Deposits to See 80-Year Decline as Consumers Move Cash Stockpiles

U.S. banks might see deposits decrease for the first time in several decades, The Wall Street Journal wrote Sunday (April 10). The last two months have seen bank analysts cutting their expectations for deposit levels at big banks, with the 24 banks making up the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, the benchmark, are likely to see a 6% decline in deposits this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNET

Refinance Rates for April 21, 2022: Rates Trend Higher

A few closely followed mortgage refinance rates made gains today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates trend upward. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also moved up. Homeowners can expect to see refinance rates rise over the course of this year....
BUSINESS
CNET

Mortgage Refinance Rates for April 22, 2022: Rates Rise

Multiple benchmark mortgage refinance rates advanced today. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates rise. At the same time, average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also increased. Homeowners can expect to see refinance rates rise over the course of this year. Although rates are higher now than at the start of the pandemic, multiple economic factors are likely to keep pushing rates up. Refinance rates also fluctuate daily, but if you're looking to shave dollars and interest off your current monthly mortgage payments, these could be the lowest rates this year. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare offers to find a lender who can meet your needs.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Turkish central bank revises reserve requirement regulations

ISTANBUL, April 23 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Saturday it revised regulations on banks' reserve requirements, applying them to the asset side of balance sheets in order to strengthen its macroprudential policy toolkit. Reserve requirements have until now been applied to the liability side of balance sheets.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy