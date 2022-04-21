ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Suspect steals pickup, runs over owner, crashes in Greenwood

By Matt Christy
WANE-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENWOOD, Ind. — A pickup owner trying to prevent a thief from stealing his truck at a Greenwood gas station is fighting for his life after being dragged down the street and run over. According to Greenwood Police Department, the attempted truck...

www.wane.com

WANE-TV

Drunken driving leads to crash on I-69: police

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — It’s a saying as old as time. Don’t drink and drive. But that’s exactly what police said 31-year-old Micheal K. Scott did on Thursday when he reportedly veered off the southbound lanes of Interstate 69 in Madison County and crashed into a median barrier – twice.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Teens caught after stealing car from Whitestown dealership, police say

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two teens have been apprehended after police said they stole vehicles from a Whitestown car dealership and an automotive repair shop. According to the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department, the first of the thefts occurred early Thursday when two males were spotted going through vehicles in the parking lot of Jensen Automotive. Upon […]
WHITESTOWN, IN
WISN

Thieves steal power tools, then crash car into sign

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A theft in Wauwatosa ended in a crash in West Allis on Friday. Wauwatosa Police Department said just after 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the Home Depot on 124th Street and Capitol Drive where two people allegedly stole power tools. Police said they found the...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX59

Carmel PD search for suspect after $1700 worth of items stolen from Walgreens

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are investigating a theft earlier this month at a local Walgreens. According to the Carmel Police Department, someone stole $1,700 worth of merchandise from the Walgreens at 1424 S. Range Line Road on Monday, April 11. The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Police provided surveillance image of the suspect, […]
CARMEL, IN
Daily Mail

Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
The Independent

Sister of murdered six year-old says ‘little boys are safe’ as ‘fantasist’ killer convicted

The sister of a murdered six-year-old boy said “little children will now be safe” after his killer was found guilty of the murder, 28 years after her brother’s body was found.James Watson, now aged 41, was just 13 years old when he lured Rikki Neave to woods near his home in Peterborough in November 1994.Rochelle Neave, now 30, was three-years-old when her big brother was murdered.She told The Independent that her family can now rest after years of fighting for justice. “I cried my eyes out when I saw the verdict the police texted me straight away,” Ms Neave...
FOX59

Argument in parking lot leads to deadly shooting

UPDATE: The victim was pronounced dead on Friday by medical staff at the hospital. The following story has been updated. INDIANAPOLIS — An argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex ends in gunfire, resulting in one person’s death as police search for two suspects. Officers were called out around 6:15 p.m. on a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
NewsBreak
FOX59

Man pistol-whipped at Indianapolis hotel, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was found pistol-whipped in the parking lot of a near west side hotel early Friday morning following a party. IMPD officers were sent to Candlewood Suites’ parking lot (1152 N White River Pkwy W. Drive) around 5:30 a.m. They found a man who had been hit in the face […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

1 dead after drunk driver rear-ends car on US 27 in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A drunk driver was arrested Saturday night after rear-ending a car on the highway, leaving one dead and two hospitalized. Around 10:16 p.m., Indiana State Police troopers were called to a serious crash on US 27 just north of Liberty. They found a gray 2013 Subaru BRZ with heavy front-end damage, and an inverted gray Lexus RX350 that had gone off the roadway down into a wooded embankment.
UNION COUNTY, IN
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.

