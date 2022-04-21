ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMAGINE RIT returns in-person Saturday

By Julia Popowych, Mackenzie Mislan
 2 days ago

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — IMAGINE RIT is returning as an in-person event this Saturday. News 8 got a special preview of the festival Thursday.

The festival is a showcase for turning ideas into inventions and projects for students and faculty. There are 268 exhibits and over half of them are new to the event. A virtual exhibit will be showcased as well.

One of those is building a dune buggy from scratch and then competing with it in national competitions.

“Every year we basically design and build a whole new car that looks similar to this, but we improve on designs from year to year,” fourth year student Anthony Blasie said.

Sydney Lewandowski is a senior who designed a fundraising campaign in partnership with CURE, a local agency serving childhood cancer patients and their families.

“I’m raising money for a nonprofit organization for my capstone project, for children with cancer, and providing the kids with a gift box to bring some light to their darker days,” said Lewandowski.

Click here to help Sydney raise funds for Glimpse of Gold.

There will be shuttles going from MCC to RIT if you want to attend.

