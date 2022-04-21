Omega Flex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Kinder Morgan Inc KMI reported that first-quarter FY22 revenue declined by 17.6% year-over-year to $4.29 billion, beating the consensus of $3.58 billion. The operating income fell by 45.7% Y/Y to $1.02 billion, and the margin declined by 1,234 bps to 23.8%. Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.32 from $0.60 in 1Q21,...
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST). The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. On Tuesday, Fastenal will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.31 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
AT&T T reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AT&T beat estimated earnings by 30.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was down $5.83 billion from the same period last...
US crude oil futures traded lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
AstraZeneca boasts a diversified lineup of drugs and a robust pipeline. Merck is a major pharma company that also has a hand in the animal health market.
Although US stock futures traded higher this morning on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B BRK.B, -2.34% slipped 2.34% to $335.56 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. -2.77%. falling 2.77% to 4,271.78 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -2.82%. falling 2.82% to 33,811.40....
NextEra Energy NEE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NextEra Energy beat estimated earnings by 7.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was down $836.00 million from the same...
Union Pacific UNP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Union Pacific beat estimated earnings by 0.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $2.55. Revenue was up $859.00 million from the same...
Tractor Supply TSCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tractor Supply beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.41. Revenue was up $232.00 million from the same...
TrueBlue TBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-04-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that TrueBlue will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. TrueBlue bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Newmont NEM reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Newmont missed estimated earnings by 23.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.9. Revenue was up $151.00 million from the same period last...
Antero Resources AR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Antero Resources. The company has an average price target of $38.8 with a high of $56.00 and a low of $25.00.
• SAP SAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $7.56 billion. • Kimberly-Clark KMB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $4.90 billion. • HCA Healthcare HCA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.25 per share...
Some say companies either go public too early or too late. Helbiz’s own public-market debut was perhaps too early. The startup was the first shared micromobility operator to go public via SPAC in August 2021, a transaction that included a $26.5 million PIPE and about $24.5 million in net proceeds. When the company first announced its intention to go public, it expected $80 million in cash. (Many SPAC combinations in recent quarters have seen hoped-for cash proceeds dwindle before the deal is formally consummated.)
