Financial Reports

Bank OZK: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ Bank OZK (OZK) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $132.5 million. The Little Rock, Arkansas-based bank...

www.mysanantonio.com

Benzinga

Recap: AT&T Q1 Earnings

AT&T T reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AT&T beat estimated earnings by 30.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was down $5.83 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Tractor Supply: Q1 Earnings Insights

Tractor Supply TSCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tractor Supply beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.41. Revenue was up $232.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

NextEra Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

NextEra Energy NEE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NextEra Energy beat estimated earnings by 7.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was down $836.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Union Pacific: Q1 Earnings Insights

Union Pacific UNP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Union Pacific beat estimated earnings by 0.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $2.55. Revenue was up $859.00 million from the same...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Schlumberger Q1 Earnings

Schlumberger SLB reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Schlumberger beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.3. Revenue was up $739.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

HCA shares slide 10.6% premarket after revenue miss and lowered guidance

HCA Healthcare Inc. shares HCA, -18.87% slid 10.6% in premarket trade Friday, after the operator of hospitals and walk-in centers missed revenue estimates for the first quarter and lowered its guidance, hurt by inflation and rising costs. The company posted net income of $1.273 billion, or $4.14 a share, for the quarter, compared with $1.423 billion, or $4.14 a share, in the year-earlier period, missing the $4.25 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $14.945 billion from $13.997 billion a year ago, ahead of the $14.720 billion FactSet consensus. "We had a number of positive volume and revenue indicators," Chief Executive Sam Hazen said in a statement. "Unfortunately, they were offset by higher than expected inflationary pressures on labor costs." Same-facility admissions rose 2.1% in the quarter and same facility equivalent admissions rose 5%. Same facility emergency room visits rose 14.6%, and same facility inpatient surgeries rose 0.8%, while same facility outpatient surgeries rose 6.8%. HCA lowered its full-year guidance and now sees revenue of $59.5 billion to $61.5 billion compared with guidance offered in January of $60.0 billion to $62.0 billion. It expects EPS to range from $16.40 to $17.60 compared with January guidance of $18.40 to $19.20. Shares have gained 34% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Newmont: Q1 Earnings Insights

Newmont NEM reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Newmont missed estimated earnings by 23.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.9. Revenue was up $151.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Operating Earnings

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. ("GBank" or the "Company") (OTCQX: GBFH), the parent company for Bank of George (the "Bank"), today reported year-to-date and quarterly earnings of $3.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share. This represents a year-over-year increase of 216%, compared to $1.0 million or $0.08 per diluted share for the year-to-date period ending March 31, 2021. Earnings were highlighted by continued strong gain on loan sales for the quarter. Gain on sales income increased to $5.1 million from $1.8 million in the same quarter 2021, representing a 180% year-over-year increase.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

O-I Glass's Earnings: A Preview

O-I Glass OI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-04-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that O-I Glass will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39. O-I Glass bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Sun Communities

Sun Communities SUI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-04-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sun Communities will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. Sun Communities bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Fastenal: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST). The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. On Tuesday, Fastenal will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.31 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
CNBC

Snap reports ‘challenging’ quarter that missed sales and profit estimates

Snap missed Wall Street expectations for profit and sales when it reported first-quarter results on Thursday after the bell. Snap missed Wall Street expectations for profit and sales, and forecast disappointing revenue growth in the current quarter, when it reported first-quarter results on Thursday. However, daily users grew 18% annually, more than expected.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Blackstone's first-quarter earnings surge 63%

April 21 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) said on Thursday its first-quarter distributable earnings jumped 63% as a strong performance from its real estate and credit businesses offset a weak showing from its hedge funds unit. The world's largest manager of alternative assets saw distributable earnings, which represent the cash...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

