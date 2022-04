Matej Vydra's goal secured Burnley a 1-0 win over Wolves to boost their chances of Premier League survival and continue their revival under caretaker boss Mike Jackson. A second consecutive victory after Thursday's 2-0 win against Southampton lifts Burnley out of the relegation zone for the first time since October. The Clarets also move two points above Everton, who have a game in hand, after their 2-0 loss at Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO