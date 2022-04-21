ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Community Reentry Inmate Walks Away from Facility in San Diego

By City News Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState corrections authorities are looking for a woman who escaped custody in San Diego on Wednesday. Heather Gutierrez, a young woman in custody at the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP)...

