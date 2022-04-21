ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Iowa robber demanded payment through a mobile app

By JEFF REINITZ Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR FALLS – One person has been arrested in connection with an overnight robbery in a Cedar Falls parking lot. Police said the robber demanded payment through a mobile payment app. Cedar Falls police arrested 20-year-old Isaiah Malik...

WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Bring Me The News

Police arrest suspect ringleader of northern Minnesota meth operation

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested the person it believes is the ringleader of a large drug operation. According to a Wednesday release from the department, the ongoing investigation into methamphetamine trafficking has included traffic stops and search warrants, and since the start of the year has yielded four arrests for 1st-degree, one arrest for 2nd-degree, one for 3rd-degree, and eight for 5th-degree drug offenses in multiple counties.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
KCRG.com

Woman says man charged in Cedar Rapids murder nearly killed her in 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Marion woman is speaking out after the man she says almost killed her in 2020 is being charged in the murder of a 22-year-old in Cedar Rapids. Police found Emily Leonard earlier this month with what they called ‘obvious head injuries’ inside the home of Arthur Flowers on the southeast side.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Police Seize ‘Smith and Meth-Son’ Gun From Felon [PHOTOS]

As shared by the Meskwaki Nation Police Department (that is located in Tama, Iowa) on Facebook, what appears to be a homemade gun was recovered from a felon on Monday, April 18. The statement started off with this:. Dear Public and Fellow Law Enforcement Agencies,. We want to inform you...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence

A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […] The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
Times-Republican

Eight arrested in drug task force warrant sweep

The Mid-Iowa Drug Task Force, in cooperation with the Marshalltown Police Department (MPD) and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), executed search warrants for wanted persons in Marshalltown on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals. According to a press release from the MCSO, three individuals were apprehended...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Update: Missing Iowa teen has been found

NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
NEVADA, IA

