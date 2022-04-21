Food thrown away, ground beef found in sink at Gatlinburg eatery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s low-scoring restaurant is in Sevier County and the health inspector found quite a few critical violations at this eatery.

The grade is a 75 at Crawdaddy’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar on the Parkway in Gatlinburg. That’s a passing score. Any grade below 70 is considered failing. In the inspection report, the inspector noted raw ground beef was found thawing in stagnant water in a food preparation sink. To prevent bacteria growth, frozen food should be thawed in a refrigerator.

Crawdaddy’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar, 762 Parkway #5, Gatlinburg — grade: 75; follow-up grad: 94

In addition, raw chicken was stored directly above some ready-to-eat food. You may do that at home, but at restaurants, raw meat, which is filled with bacteria, should be stored below ready-to-eat food to prevent any spills.

Also, the inspector watched several employees handling hamburger buns and bread with their bare hands. Gloves are required whenever a kitchen worker handles food.

There’s more. The walk-in cooler was out of order. As a result, it wasn’t holding temperature at 41 degrees and below. Consequently, lots of food was thrown away: cheesecake, apple cobbler, milk, cream cheese, lobster bisque, and cooked pasta. It was discarded to prevent anyone from getting a possible foodborne illness.

Finally, the inspector wrote a server was chewing gum while waiting on customers. This is a violation of good hygiene practices.

The inspector has returned to Crawdaddy’s in Gatlinburg, all of the original violations were corrected and the new grade is a 94.

Top scores of the week:

Garden Express on Morris Blvd in Morristown — 100

Hardee’s on Cedar Bluff in West Knoxville — 99

Black Bear Cafe on Lamar Alexander Parkway in Townsend — 99

Ye Olde Steak House on Chapman Highway in South Knoxville —98

Oliver Royale On Market Square in Knoxville — 98

Calhoun’s Restaurant on the Parkway in Gatlinburg — 98

The Buddy’s Bar-B-Q in Kingston — 98

Cracker Barrel on Cosby Highway in Newport — 97

