After too many years of commuting and poorly paid office work, Suzanne Watkins nearly died of sepsis. It was the push she needed to spread her wings. Sometimes, when she reaches the sanctuary of her hotel room after 24 hours on duty, Suzanne Watkins finds herself laughing uncontrollably. This has happened in South Korea, Guam, Japan and Ireland – all since last November when, on her 60th birthday, she passed her flight attendant training.

TRAVEL ・ 1 HOUR AGO