Carnival Cruise Line Releases Protocols for Visits to Canada

By Melissa Mayntz
cruisehive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarnival Cruise Line has updated its pre-cruise testing protocols for sailings that visit ports of call in Canada, noting that all guests, regardless of whether or not they have received a COVID-19 booster, are required to take a test no sooner than two days prior to sailing. This policy...

