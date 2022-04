CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns have already begun to solve one of the problems from last season: the disconnect between the offense and defense. Players such as safety John Johnson III cited it as an issue in their exit interviews, and Johnson has something to compare it to, having played on a Super Bowl team with the Rams. But plans are already underway to rectify that, as revealed Wednesday by Denzel Ward in his press conference to kick off the offseason program and discuss his extension.

