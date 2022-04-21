ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

River Bandits host throwback game at ‘Field of Dreams’

By Brian Weckerly
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qaog2_0fGJ4BY900

The River Bandits and Kernels will battle this summer next to the ‘Field of Dreams.’

According to Minor League Baseball, the Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will play in an August 9 game at the now-iconic ballpark next to the historic ‘Field of Dreams’ movie site near Dyersville, Iowa. In a throwback to a bygone era of sports, the hosting River Bandits will play as the Davenport Blue Sox, their name during 1913-1916, 1929-1933 and 1934-1937, against the Kernels as the Cedar Rapids Bunnies, their name from 1904-1932, for the ‘ MiLB at Field of Dreams ‘ Game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47GxEC_0fGJ4BY900
(milb.com)

“We are thrilled to be able to host a game at such a perfect location for baseball fans from Eastern Iowa and around the world,” Quad Cities River Bandits owner Dave Heller said. “This is an opportunity that we have hoped for since MLB announced plans to build a ballpark in Dyersville, and to see it come to fruition is really exciting for our organization, and for the Kansas City Royals, our players and Bandit fans from across the region.”

“Being able to have our two Minor League Baseball teams in Eastern Iowa play a game in Dyersville is a perfect fit,” Morgan Sword, Major League Baseball’s executive vice president, Baseball Operations said. “We are excited for our players and coaches, and we hope fans will take advantage of the opportunity to see a professional game at one of America’s most scenic ballparks.”

According to a news release:

The new stadium was the site of the most anticipated regular season MLB game in years on Aug. 12, 2021, as the Chicago White Sox played host to the New York Yankees in the first MLB game played in the state of Iowa. The game certainly lived up to the hype, with Chicago’s Tim Anderson launching a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning for a dramatic 9-8 victory. The game also featured two home runs by Aaron Judge and homers by Giancarlo Stanton, Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez, Brett Gardner and Seby Zavala.

Minor League Baseball

The Universal Pictures film ‘Field of Dreams’ was released in 1989, the story of an Iowa farmer who hears a mysterious voice say, “If you build it, he will come.” The farmer builds a baseball diamond on his land, and the ghosts of great players start emerging from the crops to play ball. The film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1990 and was selected to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QmThk_0fGJ4BY900
Field of Dreams (1989) – IMDb

On August 11, the Cincinnati Reds will host the Chicago Cubs in the second ‘MLB at Field of Dreams’ Game.

Ticket information for the Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels ‘MiLB at Field of Dreams’ Game will be available at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Stadium will ‘bee’ abuzz with more than just baseball this summer

Baseball will not “bee” the only topic of discussion this summer at Community Field. Following the announcement of its new field manager and upcoming games, the Burlington Bees released their schedule of theme nights and giveaways for the 2022 season. Highlights include new theme nights such as “Fairytales and Fireworks,” “Superdogs and Superheroes Night,” “Level […]
BURLINGTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Rapids, IA
Sports
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dyersville, IA
City
Davenport, IA
Davenport, IA
Sports
Dyersville, IA
Sports
The Spun

Punishment Announced For College Pitcher Who Tackled Hitter

Earlier this week, a college baseball game turned ugly when a pitcher tackled an opposing player after he hit a home run. In the top of the sixth inning of an NJCAA game between North Central Texas College and Weatherford, Josh Phillips of NCTC hit a go-ahead home run. As he rounded the bases, Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward charged from the mound and tackled Phillips.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Kotsay ejected for first time after arguing replay review

For the first time in his MLB managerial career, Mark Kotsay was ejected from a game for arguing a call on the field. The play in question came in the top of the eighth inning of the Athletics' 2-0 loss to the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Coliseum on Saturday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seby Zavala
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa spring football practice

Iowa football held a spring practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. Three Iowa quarterbacks led scrimmage drives. Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla, and Joe Labas all saw action. Petras received practice reps with the first team. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz discussed the three quarterbacks following the practice....
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball#Baseball America#Yankees#The Field Of Dreams#Cedar Rapids Kernels#River Bandits#The Davenport Blue Sox#Eastern Iowa#The Kansas City Royals#Bandit#Major League Baseball#Baseball Operations
Local 4 WHBF

Storm battle Peoria in red-hot playoff action

The Quad City Storm take on the Peoria Rivermen in SPHL Presidents Cup Playoff action! Fresh off a playoff win against the Fayetteville Marksmen, the TaxSlayer Center will be the place as the Quad City Storm battle the Peoria Rivermen Wednesday, April 20 with a 7:10 p.m. start. Cheer on the Storm on home turf […]
PEORIA, IL
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Black players scarce in Gopher softball and baseball

There are approximately 100 African American and other student-athletes of color this school year at the University of Minnesota. In an occasional series throughout the school year and sports year, the MSR will highlight many of these players. This week: Gopher graduate student shortstop Makenna Dowell, senior pitcher J.P. Massey...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Local 4 WHBF

More rain on the way for the QCA

After a less windy and dry day today, we are looking at more chances for rain through the majority of the week. Wednesday showers are expected to arrive in the morning. At first, things look to stay relatively light, but by the afternoon showers will pick up some and possibly hear a few rumbles of […]
ENVIRONMENT
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa City High Schooler Breaks Incredible Barrier

In just about any situation in the world, when you're the first person to do something, it makes headline news. This Iowa City Hischooler has done just that. Sydney McCleary joined the City High girls wrestling team for their inaugural season and in just one year has made history. The...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

University of Iowa looking to 'tune up' the traditional Kinnick Wave

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa is looking to make a change to the traditional Kinnick Wave. The Kinnick Wave happens each home game between the first and second quarters. During that time, fans and players turn and wave to the children at UofI's Stead Family Children's hospital.
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

447
Followers
601
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy