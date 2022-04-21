ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

$10K reward offered for information on man wanted in connection with Reading homicide

By Berks Weekly
 2 days ago
The Reading Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that a reward of up to $10,000 has been offered by Crime Alert Berks County for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in a homicide...

Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

