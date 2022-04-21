ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

Police shoot and injure armed SC man who was holding person hostage: SLED

By Ciara Lankford
 2 days ago

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Authorities shot and injured an armed man who they said was holding a person hostage in Aiken County Thursday morning. SLED is now investigating the incident.

The standoff and hostage situation began overnight. Law enforcement officers from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, North Augusta Public Safety, and SC Highway Patrol shot and injured the armed suspect, according to a released report.

The suspect, identified as Nathanial Robert Meade, 42, was transported to a hospital in Augusta, Georgia for treatment. Following his release, he was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta to await extradition to South Carolina.

Meade has been charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at law enforcement.

The hostage involved in this incident was not harmed and no law enforcement officers were injured, the report stated.

Former Gaffney officer arrested for assault and misconduct: SLED

SLED said its agents plan to conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this case. SLED said it will also collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test evidence as needed.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

This incident in Aiken County is the eleventh officer-involved shooting to happen in South Carolina this year. This is also the second officer-involved shooting involving the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office this year.

In 2021, there were two officer-involved shootings involving the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, one involving North Augusta Public Safety, and one involving the South Carolina Highway Patrol, SLED said.

