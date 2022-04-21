ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Baby Killer Faces Life In Prison For 2-Year-Old Daughter's Death

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uP3qZ_0fGJ1kQV00
Quar’an Allen Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A Baltimore man will soon know his fate after he was found guilty of brutally beating and subsequently killing his two-month-old daughter.

Quar’an Allen is facing a life sentence, plus 40 years, for the death of Elsie Cottman in 2019. Allen was found guilty on several charges including second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse and child abuse resulting in death.

"This shocking and unfathomable murder rocked the Loch Raven community, and Baltimore as a whole, to the core," said State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. "While we have achieved justice for little Elsie Cottman, we know our efforts can never undo the unimaginable heartbreak experienced by her family left to grapple with the loss of this beautiful newborn baby."

Police responded for a report of a non-breathing infant at the FutureCare medical plaza in Baltimore around 9:30 p.m. on May 28, 2019, the office reports.

Initially, Allen told investigators that his four-year-old son fell down the stairs while carrying Elsie during a Memorial Day party the day before.

However, during his police interview, Allen admitted that he in fact was the one who fell down his basement stairs while carrying the infant, the office reports.

Allen also did not seek medical attention right away when he noticed Elsie was having trouble breathing and did not bring her to the hospital until 9 p.m. that night. She died just before 10 p.m.

"The book of Elsie’s life hasn’t closed with all the lives she has touched," Elsie's obituary reads. "She may now be above us but she is in the hearts of those she loved and every day, we write her story."

The Chief Medical Examiner’s office found Elsie’s injuries were not consistent with an accidental fall but instead were consistent with a severe beating. Her death was ruled a homicide as a result.

Allen’s sentencing date is scheduled for May 18.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 14

Jennifer Bolyard
2d ago

I remember when this happened, Elsie's life touched a lot of people. We all held our little ones a little tighter and prayed for her and her family 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🕊⚘

Reply
7
Stephanie Hopkins
2d ago

how does that work my baby daddy and his girl killed a 7week old preemie . he's out running the streets not caring while she is still in Jessup women's prison I don't think that's fair

Reply(2)
4
Theresa Whitt
1d ago

This guy needs a lot of years in prison. If prison is still the same, he won't make it to long. But that precious baby wasn't here long either.

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loch Raven, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Obituaries
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mosby
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Obituary#Prison#Murder#Sentencing#State#Futurecare
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Daily Voice

Woman Dangling From DC Building By Her Legs Rescued: Police

Metropolitan Police are investigating an incident of domestic violence in Washington DC that left a woman hanging from a building with her legs tied, authorities said. Police responded to a call of a woman hanging from a building in the 4500 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, Commander Duncan Bedlion said.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
257K+
Followers
40K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy