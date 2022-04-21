ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Construction Worker Pinned Under Granite, Critically Hurt In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z4glr_0fGJ1hmK00
South Brunswick police Photo Credit: Facebook/ South Brunswick PD

A construction worker was critically hurt when he got trapped under a piece of granite, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The accident occurred about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 in South Brunswick Township, initial reports said.

OSHA is investigating the incident, according to its regional director.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Deadly Construction Accident Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A construction worker died in an accident Friday, April 15 in South Jersey, according to initial and developing reports. It happened on Route 73 and Kresson Road in Vorhees Township sometime around 9:30 p.m., unconfirmed reports say. Further information was not immediately available. This story is developing. Check back to...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Stabbing Reported In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A person was seriously hurt in a stabbing overnight in Middlesex County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. At about 3:40 a.m. on Monday, April 18, New Brunswick police responded to a person stabbed near 340 Delavan St., initial reports said. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, according to an unconfirmed...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Jersey#Construction Worker#Granite#Unconfirmed Reports#Accident#Osha#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

2-Car Crash Shuts Down Route 22, Damages Bridge

UPDATE: A driver from Pennsylvania was more than three times the legal BAC limit when she crashed into a flatbed tow truck and caused serious damage to a bridge in Warren County, authorities said.----------------------------------A two-car crash brought traffic to a halt on Route 22 and damaged a b…
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

2 Extricated From Crumpled Car, Taken To Trauma Center In Deadly Lehigh Valley Crash (PHOTOS)

Two victims were extricated from a crumpled car and taken to a nearby trauma center following a deadly Tuesday afternoon crash in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. Emergency crews responding to the crash on Freemansburg Avenue near Linden Street in Bethlehem Township found a vehicle that had slammed into a wall and telephone pole shortly before 12 p.m., the Nancy Run Fire Company said.
BETHLEHEM, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
257K+
Followers
40K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy