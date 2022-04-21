Construction Worker Pinned Under Granite, Critically Hurt In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

South Brunswick police Photo Credit: Facebook/ South Brunswick PD

A construction worker was critically hurt when he got trapped under a piece of granite, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The accident occurred about 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 in South Brunswick Township, initial reports said.

OSHA is investigating the incident, according to its regional director.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.