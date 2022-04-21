ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Golf: Cao's 3-under guides Lambert girls to 12th area championship

Forsyth County News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLambert's girls golf team captured its 11th straight area championship Wednesday at White Oak Golf Club in Newnan, winning the Area 2-7A title with a 2-over 218. Senior Iris Cao...

