Hoboken, NJ

22-Year-Old Woman Charged With Assault By Auto In Hoboken Crash: Police

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago
Area of 501 Observer Highway in Hoboken

A 22-year-old Essex County woman was charged with assault by auto after a DWI crash in Hoboken, authorities announced Thursday.

Nicole Schweininger, of Livingston, was charged with assault by auto, DWI, and reckless driving following the crash, which occurred near 501 Observer Highway around 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, Detective Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

Schweininger was found to be intoxicated after she crashed into a second vehicle and hurt three passengers, Cabrera said.

She was arrested after failing a series of field sobriety tests and taken to police headquarters, where a breath sample confirmed that she was intoxicated, authorities said.

Schweininger was released to a responsible party and is scheduled to appear in court.

