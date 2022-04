SALEM, Ore. -- Political comments abound almost everywhere in 2022, yet political campaign signs are not allowed on the state highway right-of-way in Oregon. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reminds that with May 17 primary elections approaching, "campaigns and their friends should remember that ODOT will remove political signs posted on the state highway right-of-way." It says only official traffic control devices are allowed in Oregon's highway right of way.

