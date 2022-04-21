ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kouts, IN

JV Baseball Cancelled Tonight – 4-21-22

hanovercentralathletics.com
Cover picture for the articleThe JV baseball game scheduled against Kouts this evening has...

The Herald-Times

From Abram to Zhang, high school track is off to a fast start for Bloomington area schools

With less than a month to go in the track and field season until sectional week, here's a look back and a glance at what to look forward to with May right around Turn 4. The seniors on the Mustangs girls' team picked up a nice bookend on their careers with another win at the 13-team Park Tudor Showcase. Edgewood won the title in 2019 and came up just a few points short in 2020, so it's been a meet where things have gone well for this group.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan Softball falls to North Posey

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – North Posey got a one hit complete game from Erin Hayne in a 3-0 victory over Sullivan. Hayne had 17 strikeouts in the win for North Posey. Kendal Edmondson had the lone hit for Sullivan.
SULLIVAN, IN

