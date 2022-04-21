ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Kirk Herbstreit Names Ole Miss Tailgating Scene as 'Mecca' of College Football

By John Macon Gillespie
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 2 days ago

The ESPN college football analyst had high praise for The Grove earlier this week.

Brian Kight, author of DailyDiscipline.com, visited The Grove at Ole Miss earlier this week, and he asked ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit to weigh-in on a college football question: is The Grove a "Mecca" on fall Saturdays?

An article recently published by The Spun highlighted that Herbstreit was quick with his reply on Twitter, agreeing with the aforementioned Kight that The Grove at Ole Miss is one of the most special tailgating locations in the sport on any given home Saturday in Oxford.

"The scene at The Grove is a Mecca," Herbstreit said in his tweet. "Tailgating taken to another level."

Herbstreit is a part of ESPN's College GameDay, a national pregame show that airs prior to the earliest kickoffs of college football Saturdays each week during the season. "GameDay" has visited the Ole Miss campus twice, most recently in 2021 when Ole Miss knocked off Texas A&M at home. The other visit came in 2014 when the Rebels defeated Alabama at home.

The Grove is highly-regarded to be one of the best (if not the best) tailgating location in the country, even earning No. 1 rankings from panel voters in recent years. Each Saturday in the fall when there is a home game in Oxford, thousands of Rebel fans make their pilgrimage to this site to prepare to watch Ole Miss take on its opponent of the week, whether it be an SEC rival or an FCS opponent.

The tailgating site has even produced famous quotes from locals over the years, including artist Larry Wamble.

“We May Not Win Every Game… But We Ain't Never Lost A Party”

-- Larry Wamble

The Grove will reopen for tailgating in September of 2022 when the Rebels host Troy to kick off their season in week one of the college football season.

The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
