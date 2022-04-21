ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Visiting Milwaukee: A Midwestern Destination Shines Bright

Cuisine Noir Magazine
Cuisine Noir Magazine
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QvlZH_0fGIx6Ms00
Pictured: Milwaukee Third Ward Skyline | Photo credit:Visit Milwaukee

Beer City offers brews, blues and much more.

Milwaukee has quite the reputation to maintain for visitors, known for its scenic riverwalk and lakefront, cheese curds and beer brewing. Add to that several new revitalization and cultural projects in the works, and this Wisconsin city heads to the top of your list for American destinations. Despite being one of the larger cities in the state, residents will tell you it's got a small-town feel, and therein lies its charm. Here’s a glimpse of what you can expect to experience when you plan your travels.

Famed Local Attractions

A visit here must include a trip to the Harley Davidson Museum, which takes you on a tour through the brand’s evolution. From tank graphics to the culture of customizing your machine and more, this is a deep dive into motor history you do not want to miss. There is also a self-guided walking tour of the campus you can partake in using just your phone and their app.

The Milwaukee Art Museum is the largest art museum in the state and a design marvel at that. Weather-permitting, the ‘wings’ of the museum—the Burke Brise Soleil—open and close when the museum does. It’s quite the sight to view the larger-than-life building structure move with Lake Michigan in the background. Highlights here include an outstanding collection of 20th-century Haitian art and pieces lending to social and political commentary, featuring artists’ interpretations and reflections in response to the changes taking place around them. Four floors of over 40 galleries of art will be vying for your attention, so plan your time here wisely.

Stay at Saint Kate The Arts Hotel, just walking distance from the river walk and the convention center, as well as several other area attractions. The artistic lobby and other fine details added to rooms (you can find ukuleles and color pencils in rooms) show off its creative slant. Several local restaurants and experiences are within walking distance. You can enjoy a city kayaking experience on the river too, making this one of the few urban kayaking experiences you can do in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MDQrO_0fGIx6Ms00
Pictured: Harley Davidson owner at the Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee | Photo credit:Visit Milwaukee

African American Heritage

The role of the African American community through time is celebrated across several venues in the area. At the Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum, where the mission is to preserve the history of African Americans in Wisconsin, Clayborn Benson III is founding director and your guide during your visit, sharing details about the communities that called the area home. Located in a former library in Central City, the museum has been active for about 34 years no, recording the presence of the community through the years.

Blues history runs deep in Milwaukee through the Grafton Blues Trail, which spotlights an epic moment in music history. Blues recording started here in the early 1900s. Artists traveled from the Deep South to record, including Hattie McDaniels and Ida Cox. The recordings happened in what was once a chair factory in the 1800s, where records for use on phonographs were later manufactured in the 1900s. Today, Paramount Plaza has its own little musical Walk of Fame resembling a piano keyboard, featuring names such as Ma Rainey and Louis Armstrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZvwg_0fGIx6Ms00
Pictured: Wisconsin Black Historical Society founding director Clayborn Benson III | Photo credit:Visit Milwaukee

But if there is one venue you must include on your itinerary, that’s America’s Black Holocaust Museum, a historical and memorial museum that not only studies, exhibits and interprets history but also explains and commemorates past events of mass suffering.

Headed by Dr. Robert Davis as president and CEO, ABHM is the legacy of Dr. James Cameron, the only known survivor of a lynching. He founded it in 1988 and established the physical location in 1994, but his death in 2006 and the recession of 2008 resulted in that location closing doors.

In 2012, it was revived as an interactive virtual museum and is now gearing up for its grand reopening this month. The museum is part of a redevelopment plan for the Bronzeville neighborhood that was once the heart of the African American community thriving here. The neighborhood was also named to New York Times’ 52 Places for Travelers to Visit in 2022.

Culinary Travel Destination

To continue your visit to Milwaukee, head to Sherman Phoenix—a business incubator started in 2018 featuring more than 25 businesses and the majority Black-owned. After neighborhood unrest occurred in 2016 in Sherman Park, community members banded together to form a safe space.

The previously destroyed bank building was turned into a venue where businesses of color could flourish. Today there are dining, wellness, cultural, fitness and other companies here, including Funky Fresh Spring Rolls, Confectionately Yours (serving southern style desserts) and Kujichagulia Producers Cooperative—a collective of entrepreneurs selling a variety of products inside what used to be the bank vault. And while you are out and about tasting your way through the city, remember to try a Wisconsin old fashioned—made with brandy instead of whiskey.

Black-owned restaurants to support here include neighborhood bar Garfield’s 502; On the Bayou owned by chefs Gregory and Janice Johnson, which offers New Orleans-style fare; and Jewels Caribbean Restaurant & Bar, where general manager and director of events Natasha Jewels shares, “The city of Milwaukee has a small-town vibe. It’s easy to connect with regular folks, executives, and politicians—everyone is approachable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41iIwM_0fGIx6Ms00
Pictured: Funky Fresh Spring Rolls inside Sherman Phoenix in Milwaukee | Photo credit:Visit Milwaukee

What I enjoy most about the city is that there is space to breathe, lots of greenery even downtown, and pockets of the city that are quiet and areas that are booming with activities, all within 10-15 minutes from each other. And, of course, the state-long lake.”

A similar sentiment is echoed by Ashley Smith, General Manager, Daddy's Soul Food & Grille,

“We love Milwaukee because without the support of our city over the years, in the beginning and through COVID, we would not have survived. Our doors first opened in November of 2014 and since then, we've expanded our building to twice its original size and opened a second location. It's beautiful to see such a strong community of people coming together every day to enjoy good food, atmosphere, and customer service.”

She continues, “Our staff is made up partly of our own family and individuals who have grown with us over the years and became our family along the way. We love the city because the variety of events provided year-round bring people from all over to one destination- Daddy's.”

Whether one of those events motivates you to travel to this city or any of the venues mentioned here, you are bound to enjoy your time in Milwaukee thoroughly.

To plan your visit to Milwaukee, go to www.visitmilwaukee.org or follow for updates on Facebook or Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
WISN

More families make racist allegations against elite Milwaukee school

RIVER HILLS, Wis. — More families are speaking out against an elite Milwaukee private school. It comes a day after former President Barack Obama's brother-in-law and sister-in-law filed a lawsuit Tuesday against University School of Milwaukee. Craig Robinson, and his wife Kelly, said the school expelled the couple's two...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
WSAW

‘Diagnosed with Debt’ in Wisconsin

(WSAW) - The primary reason people fall into bankruptcy in America, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is the strain of medical debt. Credit health data the Urban Institute collected during the pandemic shows just how much debt in collections people owe around the country. Looking at a representative snapshot of those data from August of 2021, the data show that about 12% of Wisconsinites have medical debt in collections. The typical amount people owe is about $922.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Two people killed, six others shot in Milwaukee in 10 hours

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two homicides and six other shootings that happened in Milwaukee in 10 hours. Milwaukee police said a 19-year-0ld woman was killed near 66th Street and Lisbon Avenue at about 6:10 p.m. Saturday. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have a suspect...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fitness coach killed in crash near Appleton and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - Loved ones gathered Thursday, April 21 to remember the life of a Milwaukee fitness coach killed in a crash Monday night, April 18 near Appleton and Silver Spring. Family and friends said Dontrell Taylor was always trying to uplift people. They are heartbroken he is gone and leaning on each other as they grieve.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ma Rainey
CBS 58

Jackson State student from Milwaukee reported missing in Mississippi

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We're learning new details about a missing Milwaukee woman. Twenty-one-year-old Kamilah Fipps was last seen Tuesday, April 19 on the campus of Jackson State University in Mississippi. "That is my baby and she needs to come home, they need to find my baby," said Vicky Fipps,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Gathering on the Green seeing changes at the top

MEQUON — There’s a moment, not more than 3 minutes, during the joy and craziness of a Gathering on the Green concert that organizers Rob Kos and Melissa Shneyder just stop and listen to the music and take in the awe of the crowds. It’s a quick burst...
MEQUON, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee River Could Become A Salmon Spawning Hub

The athletes using the Milwaukee Rowing Club facility along N. Commerce St. could soon be racing more than just other boats. The city’s redevelopment authority, which owns the rowing club facility, approved a lease Tuesday to allow a charitable sport fishing group to seasonally install pens alongside the docks in the spring so that salmon and trout could be released into the Milwaukee River.
MILWAUKEE, WI
B105

Wisconsin Home For Sale Has Epic Silo Guest House

This takes sky-high to a whole new level! A Wisconsin home for sale has a guest house loft area like none other. There have been many strange real estate postings lately. For instance, I recently learned about a real estate listing for a mini castle home in Wisconsin. While it obviously isn't a real castle, the outside looks like one AND the inside has all the features you'd ever want in a castle as well.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwestern#Virtual Museum#American#The Milwaukee Art Museum#The Burke Brise Soleil#Haitian
97ZOK

Huge Wisconsin Toy Store in 100-Year-Old Barn Even ‘Big’ Kids Will Love

I've had a very specific recurring toy store dream since I was a child growing up in Madison, Wisconsin and I think I just found the place for it to play out in real life. When I first laid eyes on a photo of the big toy store, I felt a little twinge in my heart. I wondered if my 6-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son would walk into this place and start having the same recurring dream I've had for decades.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

School Bulletin: 'Canning' the principal

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This month, Marquette University High School students canned their principal. Jeff Monday didn't lose his job -- just his office, temporarily, for a good cause. The student body collected more than 6,500 canned goods and non-perishable items, keeping everything in Monday's office, all to benefit Feeding America.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Green Ribbon Schools: 5 Wisconsin schools, university honored

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Department of Education on Earth Day announced the 2022 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools – and there are Milwaukee schools among the lot. In Wisconsin, five schools were named as U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools. They include:. Cambridge Elementary in Cambridge.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Top spots to grab late-night bites

MILWAUKEE - You've had dinner, but it's late, and you're out in Milwaukee and hungry. Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee.com shares some of her picks for top spots to get late-night bites.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Pepperpot celebrates grand opening at new location on King Drive

Today Pepperpot, a popular Jamaican restaurant and catering business, celebrated the grand opening of their new space located at 2215 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., and I am thrilled to welcome them to the 6th District as we continue to build the best King Drive in the nation. Local...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: Rural Nostalgia Is on the Rise Again

A recent piece in Texas Monthly documents the hot trend of hunting for tumbleweeds in West Texas in order to sell them for as much as $200 a piece as home décor accessories. Apparently, they can be DIYed into chandeliers and Christmas trees or just fashioned into an ornamental symbol of rusticity for the corner of your living room. An iconic symbol of rural desolation if ever there was one (“Drifting along with the tumbling tumbleweeds” as the Sons of the Pioneers famously sang), the tumbleweed decorating trend may seem incongruent with our 21st century tastes, but it’s not so surprising given the current state of the world. As society emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, and as war upends modern Europe and remakes global geopolitics, rural nostalgia is more popular than ever, manifesting itself in sometimes unexpected ways.
TEXAS STATE
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Cuisine Noir Magazine

Oakland, CA
223
Followers
24
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Cuisine Noir Magazine is the country's first Black culinary publication that connects the African Diaspora through food, drink and travel.

 http://www.cuisinenoirmag.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy