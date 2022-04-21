ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Daryle Lamonica, who led Oakland Raiders to their first Super Bowl, dead at 80

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00rvUO_0fGIx5U900
"Mad Bomber" dies: Daryle Lamonica was known as the "Mad Bomber" during his days as the Oakland Raiders quarterback in the late 1960s and early 1970s. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press, file )

FRESNO, Calif. — Daryle Lamonica, the deep-throwing quarterback known as the “Mad Bomber” who led the Oakland Raiders to their first Super Bowl, died Thursday. He was 80.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Lamonica died at his Fresno home, KMPH-TV reported. His death is considered to be from natural causes, the sheriff’s office said.

Lamonica led the Raiders to four straight Western Division titles and one AFL title, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. He was a two-time AFL MVP and a three-time All-Star.

The quarterback’s deep throws helped the Raiders go 13-1 in 1967, when he threw 30 touchdown passes, according to Pro Football Reference. Lamonica then threw two TD passes in a victory against the Houston Oilers in the AFL title game to earn a berth in Super Bowl II. Oakland would lose 33-14 to the Green Bay Packers.

Lamonica was an all-state quarterback at Clovis High School in central California, KMPH reported. The school named its football stadium after him in 1974, according to the television station.

After four seasons with the Buffalo Bills backing up Jack Kemp at quarterback, Lamonica was traded to the Raiders and threw 145 touchdowns over a six-season span. He threw for 16,006 yards between 1967 and 1972.

Lamonica finished his career with 19,154 yards passing and 164 touchdowns during his 12-year career, according to Pro Football Reference. Oakland went 62-16-6 in Lamonica’s starts for the best winning percentage of any starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era with at least 75 starts, according to The Associated Press.

Lamonica also played a starring role in one of pro football’s most memorable games. He threw four touchdown passes against the New York Jets in a 43-32 contest dubbed the “Heidi Game” because NBC cut away from the game to show the children’s movie. Oakland scored twice in the final minute to win the game, but many viewers did not see the comeback.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Bills Make Sneaky Signing On Thursday

The NFL Draft has been the pain focus of the Buffalo Bills the last two or three weeks, but that does not mean that general manager Brando Beane has been neglecting the free agent market during that timeframe. The Bills are likely looking to add depth to cornerback, wide receiver...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
FanSided

Baker Mayfield rumors: Steelers interested under 1 condition

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a quarterback depth dilemma after the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. Could they sign Baker Mayfield?. Mayfield is still under contract with the Steelers rival, the Cleveland Browns, making it impossible to sign for the former No. 1 overall pick as things currently stand. Baker was usurped by Deshaun Watson when the Browns traded for him despite the many sexual assault allegations against him.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Kemp
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Wide Receiver Considering Retirement

One of the best wide receivers of the last 10 years or so is considering retirement. DeSean Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2009, told Sports Illustrated’s Ashley Nicole Moss on ‘Laces Out’ that he might be done. “I’m not really sure if I’m...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers: Practice Squad Wide Receiver Becomes Third Player to Join Bears

The Chicago Bears have already signed two former Green Bay Packers players this offseason. Lucas Patrick signed with Chicago after five seasons in Green Bay. Afterwards, he made some pretty bold statements about how the tide will shift in the Packers-Bears rivalry. Equanimeous St. Brown, too, signed with the Bears earlier this offseason. On Friday, the Bears announced that they had signed yet another former Packers wide receiver. This time, it was David Moore, who spent some time on the Packers practice squad towards the end of last season.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Anniversary

Happy anniversary, Green Bay Packers fans. On this weekend in 2005, the Packers selected then-California quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the 24th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Rodgers, of course, has gone on to become of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, winning a Super Bowl in Green Bay and setting countless personal record marks.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The Oakland Raiders#Kmph Tv#Western Division#Afl Mvp#Raiders Quarterback#Kmphfox26#Pro Football Reference#The Green Bay Packers#Clovis High School#Ap
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WR Desean Jackson interested in playing for Packers in 2022

A chance to play with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers might be enough to convince veteran wide receiver Desean Jackson to return to the NFL for the 2022 season. Jackson, who has played 14 seasons, told Ashley Nicole Moss of SINow.com he is considering retirement but that the Packers are one of the teams with the kind of situation that could lure him back to play in 2022. He also mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Chiefs, Packers among teams most likely to trade up; Chargers, Giants candidates to move down

If the 2022 NFL offseason is any indication, the draft could be chock-full of not only picks but trades. After a frenzied free agency that saw plenty of big names moved, it's possible this year's rookies will enter amid more wheeling and dealing, with several teams owning multiple first-round picks and a haze of general uncertainty clouding the top of the class.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
ESPN

Prolific Raiders passer Daryle Lamonica dies at age 80

Daryle Lamonica, the aptly nicknamed "Mad Bomber" thanks to his affinity for the deep pass, and who led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl when he won the 1967 AFL MVP award, has died at the age of 80. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Lamonica died at his...
FRESNO, CA
The Associated Press

Multiple early picks should help Packers find receivers

22, 28. GREEN BAY PACKERS (13-5) LAST SEASON: The Packers won a third straight NFC North title and owned the conference’s No. 1 playoff seed, but lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Aaron Rodgers earned a second straight MVP award and threw 20 touchdown passes without an interception in his last seven regular-season games. WR Davante Adams and LB De’Vondre Campbell joined Rodgers as All-Pro selections. Campbell led an improved defense under first-year coordinator Joe Barry. The team’s biggest weakness was special teams, which proved costly when the Packers gave up a tying touchdown on a blocked punt and also had a field-goal attempt blocked in the playoff loss to the 49ers. The Packers fired special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton after the season and replaced him with former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.
GREEN BAY, WI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
90K+
Followers
101K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy