Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a scam it became aware of on Thursday.

Deputies said that a woman living in the county was contacted by someone claiming to be law enforcement. The person on the other end of the phone claimed that her Amazon account had been used to purchase drugs, had been frozen and a warrant was out for her arrest. The caller even recited the woman’s exact Social Security Number.

Feeling suspicious, the woman called the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office offered the following advice via Facebook : anyone who receives a phone call asking for personal information should hang up and call the number of the organization that is supposedly calling. That number can be found on the Internet or on a bill; do not call the number that is on the caller ID or the number given over the phone.

This assures a connection with a legitimate Customer Service representative and not a scammer.

Anyone who has questions about a scam is advised to call the Sheriff’s Office at 217-935-9507.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.