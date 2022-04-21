ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High fire danger, gusty winds Friday before weekend rain

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHujn_0fGIv6rw00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Temperatures will heat up to the 80s again on Friday with gusty winds and low humidity. Fire danger will be very high across the eastern half of the state with a fire weather warning and high wind watch in place.

Near-record heat, dry fuels, gusty winds, and low humidity are all contributing to the fire weather warning in place on Friday. If something sparks, a fire could spread very quickly.

Fire restrictions issued along Front Range

Denver is expected to reach the low to mid-80s on Friday. The record is 88 degrees from 1989.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xm3fk_0fGIv6rw00

Some places are under a high wind watch through midnight Friday night. Winds will be sustained from 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in these areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hxd7L_0fGIv6rw00

Relief from the fire danger and rain chances will move in over the weekend. Saturday has a 30% chance of rain with a 20% chance on Sunday. Temperatures will cool to the 50s on both days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vG5iM_0fGIv6rw00

Dry and warm weather will return next week with 80-degree temps returning by Thursday.

