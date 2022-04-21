City of San Antonio's $1.2B ask highlights May bond elections
There are numerous bond elections that will be on the ballot on May 7, including the City of San Antonio's $1.2 billion bond, its largest ask to date. Altogether, San Antonio-area cities and school districts are asking voters to pass over $2.7 billion in bond funding, which will be paid back over time with taxpayer funds.
Northside ISD is also asking for an almost billion dollar bond with a majority of those funds going towards existing schools.
Here are all the bonds you could see on your ballot come May 7.
Municipal
San Antonio
Amount: $1.2 billion
The bond will be spread out over six propositions with some of the largest amounts going toward streets and sidewalks with $471 million, parks and recreation with $272 million, drainage and flood control with $169 million, and housing with $150 million .
San Antonio officials say future development and growth will help the city avoid increasing the property tax rate.
Live Oak
Amount: $18 million
Residents of Live Oak have probably been waiting for this one. Live Oak will ask residents to approve an $18 million bond for the reconstruction of Toepperwein, O’Connor, and Judson roads.
The city anticipates this bond, if passed, could increase the current tax rate of 41 cents per $100 valuation by 6 cents.
Windcrest
Amount: $5 million
Windcrest is asking residents to pass a $5 million bond for the construction of a new aquatic center at Jim Seal and Crestway Drive. Officials anticipate an increase to the property tax rate of nearly 3 cents per $100 valuation if passed.
School districts
Northside ISD
Amount: $992 million
San Antonio's largest school district is asking voters to approve the large bond package , with about 95% going toward existing facilities. But the district will also use a considerable amount, $207 million, going toward infrastructure.
NISD will also put $45 million toward a new elementary school in the Village at WestPointe area. It is not expected to increase taxes.
Medina Valley ISD
Amount: $397 million
This is a big one for the rural school district about 20 minutes west of San Antonio. Part of Medina Valley ISD's $397 million ask is a second high school. Medina Valley ISD's identity has been the Panthers for six decades, but a second high school could change that.
Medina Valley has been taking in students from booming Far Westside development .
Harlandale ISD
Amount: $125 million
Harlandale ISD is asking residents to approve a $125 million bond package next month during what the district acknowledges is a "pretty scary time" for a bond election.
The package includes $93.5 million for general facilities, $9.5 million to finish off renovations to Harlandale Memorial Stadium, and $22 million to refund the district’s maintenance tax obligations.
Early voting begins on April 29. Election Day is on May 7. A sample ballot can be viewed here .
