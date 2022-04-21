City of San Antonio's $1.2B ask highlights May bond elections

Voters wait in line to cast their votes at the Brook Hollow Branch of the San Antonio Library. Voters will be voting on big bond funding asks next month. (Jessica Phelps)

There are numerous bond elections that will be on the ballot on May 7, including the City of San Antonio's $1.2 billion bond, its largest ask to date. Altogether, San Antonio-area cities and school districts are asking voters to pass over $2.7 billion in bond funding, which will be paid back over time with taxpayer funds.

Northside ISD is also asking for an almost billion dollar bond with a majority of those funds going towards existing schools.

Here are all the bonds you could see on your ballot come May 7.

Municipal

A lot of San Antonio's bond will go to road and drainage work. (ROBERT MCLEROY/Express-News)

San Antonio

Amount: $1.2 billion

The bond will be spread out over six propositions with some of the largest amounts going toward streets and sidewalks with $471 million, parks and recreation with $272 million, drainage and flood control with $169 million, and housing with $150 million .

San Antonio officials say future development and growth will help the city avoid increasing the property tax rate.

Live Oak, home to San Antonio's IKEA, is going out for a bond. (Stacey Lovett for MySA.com)

Live Oak

Amount: $18 million

Residents of Live Oak have probably been waiting for this one. Live Oak will ask residents to approve an $18 million bond for the reconstruction of Toepperwein, O’Connor, and Judson roads.

The city anticipates this bond, if passed, could increase the current tax rate of 41 cents per $100 valuation by 6 cents.

Windcrest residents will vote on a bond that will go toward a new aquatic center. (MARVIN PFEIFFER, STAFF / Marvin Pfeiffer / EN Communities)

Windcrest

Amount: $5 million

Windcrest is asking residents to pass a $5 million bond for the construction of a new aquatic center at Jim Seal and Crestway Drive. Officials anticipate an increase to the property tax rate of nearly 3 cents per $100 valuation if passed.

School districts

The NISD board voted to take a $992 million bond proposal to voters May 7. (Josie Norris /San Antonio Express-News)

Northside ISD

Amount: $992 million

San Antonio's largest school district is asking voters to approve the large bond package , with about 95% going toward existing facilities. But the district will also use a considerable amount, $207 million, going toward infrastructure.

NISD will also put $45 million toward a new elementary school in the Village at WestPointe area. It is not expected to increase taxes.

Medina Valley ISD's bond, if approved, means moving forward on big changes for the district. (Edward A. Ornelas, Staff / San Antonio Express-News)

Medina Valley ISD

Amount: $397 million

This is a big one for the rural school district about 20 minutes west of San Antonio. Part of Medina Valley ISD's $397 million ask is a second high school. Medina Valley ISD's identity has been the Panthers for six decades, but a second high school could change that.

Medina Valley has been taking in students from booming Far Westside development .

A construction crew member does previous bond work at McCollum. Harlandale ISD will ask voters May 7 to approve a new round of bond debt totaling $125 million. (Jerry Lara / San Antonio Express-News)

Harlandale ISD

Amount: $125 million

Harlandale ISD is asking residents to approve a $125 million bond package next month during what the district acknowledges is a "pretty scary time" for a bond election.

The package includes $93.5 million for general facilities, $9.5 million to finish off renovations to Harlandale Memorial Stadium, and $22 million to refund the district’s maintenance tax obligations.

Early voting begins on April 29. Election Day is on May 7. A sample ballot can be viewed here .

Read more from Steven

- H-E-B planning $3.8 million expansion to already massive Far Westside store

- Guess the rent of this secluded one-bedroom with Hill Country views

- Here's a new look at the upcoming high-end apartments near the Alamodome

- Frost Tower, San Antonio's now iconic tower, is up for sale

Sign up for the MySA Morning Headlines to receive fresh San Antonio news every morning.