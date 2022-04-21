ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, WY

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 05:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes the 23, 101, and 118 freeways. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check the forecast and lake conditions before heading out. Consider postponing activities until a day with less wind. Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights 1 to 2 feet.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check the forecast and lake conditions before heading out. Consider postponing activities until a day with less wind. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights 1 to 2 feet.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check the forecast and lake conditions before heading out. Consider postponing activities until a day with less wind. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights 1 to 2 feet.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greenville Mountains, Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greenville Mountains; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...The mountains of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...The mountains of northeast Georgia, western North Carolina and upstate South Carolina. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Platte, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Cedar; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Stanton, Boone, Madison, Wayne, Platte, Antelope, Pierce, Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...the strong winds could create localized areas of blowing dust.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Interstate 5 and Highways 14 and 126. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Grand Forks. In southeast North Dakota, Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Steele and Traill. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1204 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported multiple roads washed out. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Valley City, Mayville, Hillsboro, Thompson, Cooperstown, Hatton, Portland, Golden Lake, Finley, Arthur, Buxton, Reynolds, Hunter, Hope, Tower City, Page, Argusville, Wimbledon, Sanborn and Buffalo.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Clay County through 1100 AM CDT At 1035 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Newport, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bellevue, Newport and Vashti. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux STRONG WINDS ACROSS WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE Northwest winds 35 to 40 MPH with frequent gusts around 55 MPH are occurring across much of the western Nebraska Panhandle late this morning. Occasional gusts up to 60 MPH are possible. Winds should gradually decrease starting this afternoon, but gusts in excess of 40 MPH will remain likely through early evening. Motorists should use caution, especially if driving light, high profile vehicles including campers and tractor trailers.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 13:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Coastal Kleberg and Coastal Nueces Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Roseau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Roseau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Roseau River at Roseau affecting Roseau County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Roseau River at Roseau. * WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 16.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Sunday was 16.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.8 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
ROSEAU COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 11 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The National Weather Service in Marquette MI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .Water continues to rise on the Sturgeon River near Chassel due to recent rainfall, continued snow melt, and upstream dam releases. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Last observation at Chassel was 10.49 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1245 AM CDT. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 47.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday afternoon to a crest of 48.0 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 48 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 47.1 Sun 12 pm CD 47.7 48.0 47.9
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for De Kalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: De Kalb; Grundy; Kane; Kendall; La Salle; Livingston Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Livingston, western Kendall, La Salle, southeastern De Kalb, western Grundy and southwestern Kane Counties through 1145 AM CDT At 1102 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong showers and a few thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles south of Earlville to Winona. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ottawa, Yorkville, Streator, Morris, Campton Hills, Plano, La Salle, Sandwich, Marseilles, Dwight, Sheridan, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Elburn, Lake Holiday, Oglesby, Seneca, Hinckley and Somonauk. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From late Monday night to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RH * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zone 466. The primary area of concern is from Lake Mohave south to Lake Havasu. * TIMING...Winds will continue through the afternoon before subsiding by early evening. * WIND...North 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Dropping below 10 percent by midday then 5 to 8 percent in the afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

