ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Vernon by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jack, Young by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jack; Young A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR YOUNG AND WEST CENTRAL JACK COUNTIES At 941 AM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were located near and west/northwest of Graham, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Graham, Olney, Bryson, Elbert and Newcastle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
JACK COUNTY, TX
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vernon County, MO
City
Nevada, MO
State
Nevada State
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Le Flore The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Poteau River near Panama affecting Le Flore County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Poteau River near Panama. * WHEN...From Monday evening to early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, moderate flooding of agricultural lands occurs between Shady Point and Arkoma. Williams Road east of Panama and some local farm roads are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 32.8 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, the bottom floor of several riverfront homes along Tom Goethe Road begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 815 AM EDT Sunday, the stage was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.4 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Atoka by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT. Target Area: Atoka The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma Clear Boggy Creek near Caney affecting Atoka County. For the Clear Boggy Creek...including Caney...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Clear Boggy Creek near Caney. * WHEN...From this morning to early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, The creek remains mostly within its banks in western Atoka County and the northeastern edge of Bryan County. Some high stages on small feeder streams result in very localized... short-term overflows of mainstem bottomlands. Low-lying fields are briefly cut off from easy access. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.7 feet. - Forecast...The Clear Boggy Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 24.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Action stage is 22.0 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Choctaw, Jefferson, Johnston, Love by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Carter; Choctaw; Jefferson; Johnston; Love; Marshall; Pushmataha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 152 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OK . OKLAHOMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATOKA BRYAN CARTER CHOCTAW JEFFERSON JOHNSTON LOVE MARSHALL PUSHMATAHA
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Foster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Foster County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
FOSTER COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1115 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. For the Sturgeon River...including Sidnaw, Alston, Chassell...Minor flooding is forecast. Flows in rivers are increasing quickly and reaching critical levels. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...From this morning to early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Sunday was 8.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.0 feet on 05/19/1996. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, flooding at the highway bridge begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 25.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Sunday was 25.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 18.2 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Cameron Island and Willacy Island Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 22:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 27.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Sunday was 28.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 19.8 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 11:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...From Monday morning to Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs from near Fidler`s Bend to near Hanging Rock. Moderate flooding of agricultural lands may result in livestock issues. Travel around Hanging Rock is impacted. Road access near the river is cut off to residential homes southeast of Chewey Bridge. Access to Winset Hollow is cut off. A few cabins in the Fidler`s Bend area may have minor flooding. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 14.9 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 08:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. .Previous rain and snow melt have contributed to ongoing rises on the Pembina River. Crest of the river at Walhalla is anticipated to be today. Additional snowfall is anticipated today, although the extent of impacts is not known at this time. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD. Minor damage in City Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Sunday was 14.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.5 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Grant, McLean, Mercer, Morton and Oliver Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Significant ice accumulations and heavy snow combined with strong winds could lead to power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 31.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 28.3 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 31.7 Sun 8 AM 31.0 30.2 29.3 **FALLING**
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy