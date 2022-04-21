ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Ames principal found not guilty of operating under the influence outside bar near Iowa State

By Phillip Sitter, Ames Tribune
 2 days ago

A Story County jury has found the principal of Ames Middle School not guilty of allegedly operating his car while under the influence of alcohol last fall.

Yonas Michael was charged in September with OWI after an Ames Police Department officer was dispatched to the 2800 block of West Street in Ames on a report of two men seen "staggering" out of the Thumbs bar and getting into a car.

The report had been made by a rideshare driver from Ames who was parked nearby and was concerned by what he saw.

What was not disputed in court this week was that Michael had been at the bar for several hours with friends, there was a bar tab totaling more than $250 before tip in his name, and that when the Ames police officer arrived Michael was behind the wheel with the car turned on and in drive.

The jury saw extensive footage from the bar's outdoor surveillance camera at its entrance, the dashcam in Ames Officer Cassie Edwards' patrol vehicle and from her body camera.

Edwards and Iowa State University Police Department Lt. Andrew Chapman — who arrived on the scene for backup as standard procedure — both testified they believed Michael was intoxicated, based on the red, watery eyes and odor of drinks coming from him that they both said they observed. Edwards said she also observed Michael with slurred speech and stumbling.

More: As Ames schools' first equity director resigns, interim superintendent says commitment still strong

Michael repeatedly refused multiple field sobriety tests at the scene and asked if he could just use a rideshare service to get home, and later refused a breathalyzer test while in custody.

Without any of those test results, the question of whether he had committed any crime came down to witnesses' testimonies — the rideshare driver who made the initial report and the manager of Thumbs, in addition to Edwards and Chapman — and circumstantial evidence.

Michael did not testify at trial and his defense counsel did not call any witnesses.

Story County Attorney Timothy Meals attempted at trial to convince the jury that Michael's refusal of the sobriety tests, his inability to remember exactly how many drinks he'd had that night, and the fact that he'd stopped drinking anything but water toward the end of the night before the bar's close were evidence of guilt.

Brandon Brown, Michael's defense attorney and a partner at Parrish Kruidenier in Des Moines, argued that Edwards had not initially investigated enough to rule out other explanations for Michael's behavior and condition such as fatigue or medical conditions, and that it could not be determined from the tab how many drinks had been consumed by whom.

Brown credited the jury and Judge James Malloy.

"The jury did an incredible job and I want to commend them for their service," Brown said. "They attentively listened to all the testimony and came to the right decision in this case. Judge Malloy presided and made sure the trial was fair for both sides. This is an example of our criminal system working correctly."

More: Ames high and middle schools to start later, elementary schools to start earlier

Phillip Sitter covers education for the Ames Tribune, including Iowa State University and PreK-12 schools in Ames and elsewhere in Story County. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com . He is on Twitter @pslifeisabeauty.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Ames principal found not guilty of operating under the influence outside bar near Iowa State

