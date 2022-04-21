ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers: Latest Update on Trevor Bauer

By Staff Writer
 2 days ago

It sounds like the Dodgers pitcher's administrative leave will be extended yet another week.

Trevor Bauer hasn't thrown a pitch for the Dodgers since last June. It sounds like he won't be throwing one this April either. According to multiple reports, major league baseball has extended Trevor Bauer's administrative leave until April 29th.

MLB.com Britt Ghiroli was one of the first to report the news.

The pitcher was initially placed on administrative leave last summer amid sexual assault allegations. In February, the LA County district attorney's office decided not to file criminal charges. Now, Bauer's future is in MLB's hands as they continue their investigation and determine whether or not to issue Bauer a suspension.

Many reports and insiders believe that once MLB concludes their investigation, they will indeed try to suspend Bauer.

We'll continue to provide updates as they become available.

Comments / 46

Nancy Gee
2d ago

Why can't MBL just make up their minds on what they want to do. If they don't plan on taking him back, which I'm assuming is the case, then just tell him instead of extending his leave on a weekly basis. I think he should return to the Dodgers. Innocent until proven guilty....and legally he was already found not guilty.

Reply(16)
20
JMC SEE YA!
2d ago

He's under contract with the Dodgers and if they don't play him he'll just get paid and collect the money. If that's their plan then it's a big waste of money for them. He'll probably sue MLB and the Dodgers for wasting his productivity to earn if this drags on much longer. The Dodgers clearly don't want him on the team it seems.

Reply(2)
8
AP_000451.231b66a49a3b46959d1402c105813312.2041
2d ago

This is a deliberate stall tactic by the Commissioner. Ozuna can play but Bauer can’t? Joke

Reply
17
