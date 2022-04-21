ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Marathon County man, woman electrocuted while burning wood while fractal wood burning, a popular TikTok art trend, sheriff's office says

By Melissa Siegler, Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
Wausau Daily Herald
 2 days ago

TOWN OF DAY – Two people found dead after an April 6 house fire in western Marathon County were electrocuted while making art with a "highly dangerous" method called fractal wood burning, officials say.

The sheriff's office identified the victims as Tanya M. Rodriguez, 44, and James K. Carolfi, 52, both of the town of Day. An investigation found that Rodriguez and Carolfi had died prior to the fire.

The sheriff's office said the deaths were ruled accidental and that they believe the victims were killed by electrocution from fractal wood burning, an art technique that has gained popularity on social media sites including TikTok, Facebook and YouTube. The technique consists of burning lightning-shaped patterns into wood using high-voltage electricity after the wood has been soaked in a chemical solution.

The sheriff's office said they believe that the equipment used for the fractal wood burning caused the electrocutions and also likely caused the fire, which started in the garage and spread to the rest of the home.

The Stratford Fire Department responded shortly after 6 a.m. April 6 to a report of a fire at a home in the 205000 block of Rangeline Road. Authorities at first believed the fire to be suspicious in nature.

The sheriff's office warned people in a statement Thursday about the dangers of fractal wood burning, saying the process is "highly dangerous and should only be done by trained professionals."

Contact USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporter Melissa Siegler at msiegler@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @Marie2Melissa .

MORE: Merrill father pleads not guilty to child neglect that resulted in 15-month-old son's death

MORE: Judge orders competency exam for Wausau man charged with shooting his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Marathon County man, woman electrocuted while burning wood while fractal wood burning, a popular TikTok art trend, sheriff's office says

Comments / 0

Related
SCDNReports

Fatal Wisconsin Fire Blamed on TikTok Trend

Fatal Wisconsin Fire Blamed on TikTok TrendSCDN Graphics Department. The Marathon County Sheriff's Office has completed an investigation of a structure fire and unexplained deaths for an incident that occurred on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, on Rangeline Road in the Town of Day.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marathon, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
County
Marathon County, WI
Marathon County, WI
Accidents
Marathon County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Complex

Florida Woman Arrested After Allegedly Putting 4-Year-Old Boy in Dryer and Turning It On

A Florida woman is in police custody after authorities claim she put a 4-year-old who was in her care into a dryer and turned it on. Per WFTV, 35-year-old Amber Chapman of Eustis, Florida was arrested by Lake County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday. She is charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated child abuse after the boy was taken to the emergency room in February with “grape-sized” bruising around his eyes, ears, cheeks, shoulder, stomach, and lower back.
EUSTIS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Shooting#Electrocution#Accident
People

Boy, 2, Dies After Dad Accidentally Runs Over Him While Parking: 'Tragic Situation,' Police Say

A "tragic situation" unfolded earlier this week in Oklahoma when a father accidentally ran over his young son at their home, according to authorities. Tulsa Police Department officers received calls about an accident around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, they said in a statement. Upon their arrival, they "learned that a man accidentally ran over his 2-year-old son with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway."
TULSA, OK
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother Andrea Yates who drowned her five children in a bathtub refuses own release from mental hospital

More than two decades after she confessed to drowning her five young children at her Houston home’s bathtub, Andrea Yates has refused to face a hearing to determine if she can be released from a mental health facility.Yates, now 57, is granted a review annually to leave the Kerrville state hospital in Texas where she has lived for more than 15 years, but denies herself the opportunity to leave every year, reported People magazine. “She’s where she wants to be. Where she needs to be,” her defence attorney George Parnham said last year.“And I mean, hypothetically, where would she go?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Oxygen

Long Island Woman Indicted For Shoving Elderly Woman To Her Death In Unprovoked NYC Attack

A Long Island woman accused of shoving an elderly woman to her death in a seemingly unprovoked NYC attack has been indicted. Lauren Pazienza, 26, is accused of forcefully pushing Barbara Gustern, 87, while calling her a “b***h,” resulting in the woman’s death days later, according to Fox News. The March 10 incident happened in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
The Independent

Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
RELATIONSHIPS
Wausau Daily Herald

Wausau Daily Herald

379
Followers
176
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Wausau area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at wausaudailyherald.com

 http://wausaudailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy