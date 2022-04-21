Apple Inc. stock falls Thursday, still outperforms market

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Apple Inc.

slipped 0.48% to $166.42 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index

falling 2.07% to 13,174.65 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

falling 1.05% to 34,792.76. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Apple Inc. closed $16.52 short of its 52-week high ($182.94), which the company achieved on January 4th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Microsoft Corp.

fell 1.94% to $280.81, Alphabet Inc. Cl A

fell 2.52% to $2,496.29, and International Business Machines Corp.

rose 1.11% to $139.85. Trading volume (86.1 M) remained 1.2 million below its 50-day average volume of 87.3 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.