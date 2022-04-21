ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
 2 days ago
Shares of Netflix Inc.

NFLX,

-1.24%

shed 3.52% to $218.22 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-2.77%

falling 1.48% to 4,393.66 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-2.82%

falling 1.05% to 34,792.76. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $482.77 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN,

-2.66%

fell 3.70% to $2,965.92, Walt Disney Co.

DIS,

-2.79%

fell 2.34% to $121.66, and Comcast Corp. Cl A

CMCSA,

-3.32%

fell 0.97% to $46.94. Trading volume (53.3 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 8.2 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

