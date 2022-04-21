ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

By MarketWatch Automation
 2 days ago
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc.

FB,

-2.12%

shed 6.16% to $188.07 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

-2.15%

falling 2.07% to 13,174.65 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-2.28%

falling 1.05% to 34,792.76. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $196.26 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Microsoft Corp.

MSFT,

-1.76%

fell 1.94% to $280.81, Alphabet Inc. Cl A

GOOGL,

-4.00%

fell 2.52% to $2,496.29, and Twitter Inc.

TWTR,

+3.82%

rose 0.77% to $47.08. Trading volume (48.2 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 34.5 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

STOCKS
#Fb Stock#Nasdaq Composite Index#Comp#Meta Platforms Inc#Microsoft Corp#Msft#Alphabet Inc#Cl A#Twitter Inc#Twtr#3 82#Automated Insights#Dow Jones#Factset
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

