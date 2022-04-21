ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

 2 days ago
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Moderna Inc.

MRNA,

-2.88%

slipped 3.74% to $144.50 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index

COMP,

-2.55%

falling 2.07% to 13,174.65 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-2.82%

falling 1.05% to 34,792.76. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $352.99 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as AbbVie Inc.

ABBV,

-2.23%

rose 1.16% to $158.52, Amgen Inc.

AMGN,

-2.00%

rose 0.03% to $255.46, and AstraZeneca PLC ADR

AZN,

-2.27%

fell 2.12% to $67.39. Trading volume (3.9 M) remained 3.6 million below its 50-day average volume of 7.5 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

IN THIS ARTICLE
