Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson

JNJ,

-0.23%

sank 0.29% to $183.36 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-1.91%

falling 1.48% to 4,393.66 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-1.86%

falling 1.05% to 34,792.76. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Johnson & Johnson closed $2.58 short of its 52-week high ($185.94), which the company reached on April 19th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Roche Holding AG Part. Cert.

RHHVF,

+0.02%

fell 2.96% to $380.71, Merck & Co. Inc.

MRK,

-1.26%

fell 0.27% to $86.23, and Pfizer Inc.

PFE,

-1.89%

fell 1.29% to $49.11. Trading volume (6.5 M) remained 1.5 million below its 50-day average volume of 8.0 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.