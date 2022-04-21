Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA rose 3.23% to $1,008.78 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index COMP falling 2.07% to 13,174.65 and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA falling 1.05% to 34,792.76. Tesla Inc. closed $234.71 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.

The stock outperformed some of its competitors Thursday, as Toyota Motor Corp. ADR TM fell 1.01% to $173.67, General Motors Co. GM fell 2.42% to $40.71, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. ADR HMC fell 1.16% to $26.45. Trading volume (35.0 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 24.1 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.