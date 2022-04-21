ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YX2sE_0fGIr7tV00
Company Logo Terrence Horan

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A

GOOGL,

-3.80%

slid 2.52% to $2,496.29 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-1.91%

falling 1.48% to 4,393.66 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-1.85%

falling 1.05% to 34,792.76. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $534.64 below its 52-week high ($3,030.93), which the company reached on February 2nd.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-1.45%

fell 0.48% to $166.42, Microsoft Corp.

MSFT,

-1.40%

fell 1.94% to $280.81, and Meta Platforms Inc.

FB,

-2.37%

fell 6.16% to $188.07. Trading volume (1.8 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 1.6 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Opinion: This will be a year for stock market traders — here are 12 companies to favor, says 40-year investing veteran Bob Doll

If you’re relatively new to investing, and you think 2022 has been a year from hell, imagine being in the stock market for over 40 years. That would’ve put you through the Great Financial Crisis in 2008-2009, the dot-com crash in 2000, the crash of 1987, and the savings and loan debacle of the 1980s — besides the pandemic bear.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cl
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $15M Of 3 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded higher this morning on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

My Top FAANG Stock to Buy for the Second Half of 2022 (and Beyond)

Amazon Web Services has the biggest market share in a fast-growing area. Amazon's leading online retailing business will benefit over the long haul. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet Inc#Apple Inc#Fb Stock#Cl A#Aapl#Microsoft Corp#Msft#Meta Platforms Inc#Automated Insights#Factset
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. NFLX, -1.24% slid 1.24% to $215.52 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. falling 2.77% to 4,271.78 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -2.82%. falling 2.82% to 33,811.40. This was the stock's third...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft headline busy earnings week ahead

Tech giants including Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN and Microsoft MSFT are among the companies headlining a busy earnings week that comes as investors weigh concerns over rising interest rates, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and surging costs. Overall, about a third of the S&P 500 and nearly half of the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Dow gains 500 points, books best day in a month as stocks rally

Stocks finished sharply higher Tuesday as energy prices pulled back and investors combed through another batch of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average. gained about 502 points, or 1.5%, to end near 34,912, marking its biggest daily percentage climb since March 16, according to FactSet. The S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow skids nearly 900 points Friday as stock selloff accelerates

Powell spoke on Thursday, not Wednesday. This article has been corrected. Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow down nearly 900 points as losses on Wall Street intensified ahead of the weekend. The Dow industrials skid 886 points, or 2.5%, to about 33,909, heading for its worst daily percent decline since Nov. 26, 2021, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 index.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

132K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy