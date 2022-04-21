ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

By MarketWatch Automation
 2 days ago
Terrence Horan

Shares of Bank of America Corp.

BAC,

-3.47%

slipped 1.89% to $38.91 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-2.77%

falling 1.48% to 4,393.66 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-2.82%

falling 1.05% to 34,792.76. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $11.20 below its 52-week high ($50.11), which the company reached on February 10th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPM,

-2.87%

fell 0.78% to $130.56, Citigroup Inc.

C,

-2.66%

fell 0.89% to $52.63, and Wells Fargo & Co.

WFC,

-3.01%

fell 1.79% to $47.78. Trading volume (45.8 M) remained 8.8 million below its 50-day average volume of 54.6 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

