Ohio State

Trump announces endorsement of Ohio Congressional candidate

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

(WKBN) – Former President Donald Trump is endorsing his pick for Ohio’s 6th Congressional District.

Trump is standing behind incumbent Congressman Bill Johnson, according to a news release from his Political Action Committee.

Trump backs GOP’s JD Vance in US Senate primary in Ohio

The PAC “Save America” sent the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

“Congressman Bill Johnson is a fantastic Representative of the people of Ohio’s 6th Congressional District. A 26-year U.S. Air Force veteran and a respected leader in Ohio, Bill is fighting to Support our Military and Vets, Defend our Second Amendment, Secure the Southern Border, Promote American Energy Independence and Protect the Coal, Oil, and Gas Jobs that come with it. Bill Johnson was an early supporter of our MAGA movement, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Also running against Johnson in the Republican primary are John Anderson, Michael Morgenstern and Gregory Zelenitz.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 19

rose nylund
2d ago

Donnie boy, you wouldn't know what a "fantastic representative of the people" was if it hit you in the face. Nor do you care what's good for Ohio. All you know is the guy's a MAGAt. And that's good enough for you. 😒

Reply(1)
24
Into the Mystic
2d ago

Trump is trying to set the Senate up for himself in case he wins again BUT hopefully he will not be allowed from jail for crimes against America.

Reply
9
Jacquie Ann
2d ago

He is 68, that picture. We need candidates that doesn’t want to keep Ohio in the dark ages, the women barefoot and pregnant.

Reply
11
