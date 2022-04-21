Trump announces endorsement of Ohio Congressional candidate

(WKBN) – Former President Donald Trump is endorsing his pick for Ohio’s 6th Congressional District.

Trump is standing behind incumbent Congressman Bill Johnson, according to a news release from his Political Action Committee.

The PAC “Save America” sent the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

“Congressman Bill Johnson is a fantastic Representative of the people of Ohio’s 6th Congressional District. A 26-year U.S. Air Force veteran and a respected leader in Ohio, Bill is fighting to Support our Military and Vets, Defend our Second Amendment, Secure the Southern Border, Promote American Energy Independence and Protect the Coal, Oil, and Gas Jobs that come with it. Bill Johnson was an early supporter of our MAGA movement, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Also running against Johnson in the Republican primary are John Anderson, Michael Morgenstern and Gregory Zelenitz.

