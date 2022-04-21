ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Las Virgenes-Malibu COG discuss Camp Kilpatrick

By Samantha Bravo
 2 days ago

The Las Virgenes-Malibu Council of Governments (COG) Governing Board provided an update on Camp Kilpatrick, the Los Angeles County Juvenile Rehabilitative Service facility, and provided an update to staff on the Camp Kilpatrick action plan.

From the last LVMCOG meeting on March 15, President Karen Farrer stated the Los Angeles County Juvenile Detention Facility Campus Kilpatrick item and urged the Governing Board to oppose the relocation of juveniles to Camp Kilpatrick, located in the Santa Monica Mountains between Malibu, Westlake Village and Agoura Hills. Farrer made a motion to send a letter in opposition to the LA County Board of Supervisors; her motion did not pass. The LVMCOG did let the supervisors know of its opposition.

Farrer and other Malibu residents opposed to the new Kilpatrick plan have questioned the design and preparation for the camp to house serious offenders. Camp Kilpatrick saw a $53 million renovation in 2017, however it was not designed as what is identified as a serious youth track facility.

Kuehl stated in a letter that the number of people added will not exceed more than a few dozen. Kilpatrick’s new residents will start arriving May 1.

The Las Virgenes-Malibu Council of Governments (COG) is a Joint Powers Authority of the cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Malibu and Westlake Village. Through the COG, the cities cooperatively and voluntarily work together to address regional priorities and matters of mutual interest.

Agenda is available on the LVMCOG website at lvmcog.org . To watch the meeting visit, Las Virgenes-Malibu Council of Governments on Youtube . ​For any questions regarding the virtual meeting, please contact terry@lvmcog.org. The next governing board is scheduled for May 17, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting from Tuesday, April. 19 will be published on Youtube . The Malibu Times will link the video when it becomes available. Link to meeting: https://youtu.be/ld1wmT8kcmg .

The post Las Virgenes-Malibu COG discuss Camp Kilpatrick appeared first on The Malibu Times .

