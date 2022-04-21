Your Next Vacation Is Going to Be a Lot More Expensive

Life is getting very expensive. If your weekly grocery bill has reached such dizzying heights that it makes you feel faint and the price of fuel has forced you to take up walking, you are not alone. The cost of living is going up, way up, and people are struggling. In fact, Trading Economics reports that the national inflation rate hit 8.5% in March while food prices climbed to 8.8% — the highest that either figure had been since 1981. These skyrocketing inflation rates are making huge dents in wallets and bank accounts everywhere. To make matters worse, a LendingClub survey suggests that a whopping 64% of Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck (per CNBC). Some families can barely afford the basics.

