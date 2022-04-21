ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Your Next Vacation Is Going to Be a Lot More Expensive

By Sherri Gardner
tripsavvy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have some bad news if you were hoping for a cheap vacation this year. Prices for airfare, hotels, and even car rentals are higher than in previous years, and they're only getting higher. There have been warnings that domestic travel will get a lot more expensive as we move into...

www.tripsavvy.com

Comments / 0

Related
ATReporting

Seattle billionaire is giving away her billions

(U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/WikiCommons) There's no doubt you've heard of billionaire Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon. However, his former wife, Mackenzie Scott, may be the lesser-known of the two but she is no less rich and is giving away much of her fortune to charitable causes.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Vacations#Hotel Industry#Airline#Cnbc
UPI News

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
DALLAS, TX
Mashed

New Survey Reveals Why People Are Cutting Back On Dining Out

Life is getting very expensive. If your weekly grocery bill has reached such dizzying heights that it makes you feel faint and the price of fuel has forced you to take up walking, you are not alone. The cost of living is going up, way up, and people are struggling. In fact, Trading Economics reports that the national inflation rate hit 8.5% in March while food prices climbed to 8.8% — the highest that either figure had been since 1981. These skyrocketing inflation rates are making huge dents in wallets and bank accounts everywhere. To make matters worse, a LendingClub survey suggests that a whopping 64% of Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck (per CNBC). Some families can barely afford the basics.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
US News and World Report

More Britons Go Out Shopping and Dining Ahead of Easter - ONS

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's consumers increased visits to retailers and leisure providers in the run-up to the Easter holiday weekend and bookings at restaurants were their strongest in seven months, according to data published by the country's statistics agency. Visits to retail and recreation locations increased by 8% to 91% of...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Many cash-strapped Americans feel the sting as the cost of living spikes

More consumers are struggling as the cost of living rises across the board. Even wealthier Americans are becoming financially vulnerable. Experts say rebuilding emergency funds may require some dramatic changes to your lifestyle. Benjamin Gibson, a pharmacist in San Antonio, Texas, makes more than $100,000 a year and owns his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
komando.com

Think twice before trying to sell your home for quick cash

So you’ve decided to sell your home. Whatever your reason for moving, there are undoubtedly many ways to unload one of the most expensive purchases you’ve made in your lifetime. Let’s start with what not to do. For example, just because you have a friend in the real...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy