‘The Straight Man’: ABC picks up Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Better Call Saul’ follow-up

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetter Call Saul isn’t even over yet, but its star Bob Odenkirk has his next TV project ahead of him, and he’s not leaving AMC. The network announced it’s staying in the Odenkirk business with The Straight Man, a...

